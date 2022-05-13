Seaweed Hydrocolloids Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hydrogel is a gel using water as the dispersion medium.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Seaweed Hydrocolloids in global, including the following market information:

Global Seaweed Hydrocolloids Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Seaweed Hydrocolloids Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Seaweed Hydrocolloids companies in 2021 (%)

The global Seaweed Hydrocolloids market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Agar-Agar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Seaweed Hydrocolloids include Accel Carrageenan Corporation (Philippines), Agar Del Pacifico (Agarpac) (Chile), Agarmex (Mexico), Algaia (France), Andi-Johnson Group (China), Cargill, Incorporated (United States), Compania Espanola de Algas Marinas (CEAMSA), CP Kelco (United States) and DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Seaweed Hydrocolloids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Seaweed Hydrocolloids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Seaweed Hydrocolloids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Agar-Agar

Alginates

Carrageenan

Global Seaweed Hydrocolloids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Seaweed Hydrocolloids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Animal Feed

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharma and Healthcare

Industrial/Technical

Global Seaweed Hydrocolloids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Seaweed Hydrocolloids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Seaweed Hydrocolloids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Seaweed Hydrocolloids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Seaweed Hydrocolloids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Seaweed Hydrocolloids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Accel Carrageenan Corporation (Philippines)

Agar Del Pacifico (Agarpac) (Chile)

Agarmex (Mexico)

Algaia (France)

Andi-Johnson Group (China)

Cargill, Incorporated (United States)

Compania Espanola de Algas Marinas (CEAMSA)

CP Kelco (United States)

DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark)

Gelymar (Chile)

Hispanagar (Spain)

Industrias Roko (Spain)

KIMICA Corporation (Japan)

Marcel Trading Corporation (Philipppines)

MSC (South Korea)

Prodoctora de Agar (Proagar S.A.) (Chile)

PT. Agarindo Bogatama (Indonesia)

Setexam (Morocco)

Shandong Jiejing Group Corporation (China)

Shanghai Brilliant Gum (BLG) (China)

SNAP Natural & Alginate Products (India)

Sobigel (France)

TBK Manufacturing Corporation (Philippines)

W Hydrocolloids (RICO Carrageenan) (Philippines)

Zhenpai Hydrocolloids (China)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Seaweed Hydrocolloids Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Seaweed Hydrocolloids Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Seaweed Hydrocolloids Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Seaweed Hydrocolloids Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Seaweed Hydrocolloids Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Seaweed Hydrocolloids Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Seaweed Hydrocolloids Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Seaweed Hydrocolloids Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Seaweed Hydrocolloids Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Seaweed Hydrocolloids Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Seaweed Hydrocolloids Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Seaweed Hydrocolloids Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Seaweed Hydrocolloids Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Seaweed Hydrocolloids Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Seaweed Hydrocolloids Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Seaweed Hydrocolloids Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

