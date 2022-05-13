Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Eugenol, molecular formula C10H12O2, is colorless or pale yellow liquid, has a strong clove aroma, insoluble in water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) in global, including the following market information:

Global Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) include Boc Sciences, Nile Chemicals, Vigon International, Inc., Parish Chemical Company, Symrise, Flagresso, Penta Manufacturing, Extrasynthese and Hubei XinRunde Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 99%

Purity 98%

Purity 97%

Other

Global Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Perfumeries, Flavorings, Essential Oils

Medicine

Plastics and Rubber

Other

Global Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Boc Sciences

Nile Chemicals

Vigon International, Inc.

Parish Chemical Company

Symrise

Flagresso

Penta Manufacturing

Extrasynthese

Hubei XinRunde Chemical

AOPHARM

Finetech Industry limited

Wuhan Haizheng Industry & Trade Development

Shanghai Hope Chem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eugenol (CAS 97-53-0) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

