Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carboxylated NBR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) include While Zeon Corporation, JSR Corporation and LANXESS AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carboxylated NBR

Bimodal NBR

Liquid NBR

Global Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aviation

Automotive

Printing

Textile

Machinery Manufacturing

Chemical

Other

Global Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

While Zeon Corporation

JSR Corporation

LANXESS AG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Product Type

