Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

RDX is a colorless crystal, insoluble in water, slightly soluble in ether and ethanol. Chemical properties are relatively stable, in case of open fire, high temperature, vibration, impact, friction can cause combustion explosion. It is an extremely powerful explosive, 1.5 times more powerful than TNT.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen in global, including the following market information:

Global Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen companies in 2021 (%)

The global Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Explosives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen include Eurenco, Chemring Nobel, Prva Iskra- Namenska a.d., BAE Systems, Nitro Chem S.A., Austin Powder Company, EPC Groupe, LSB Industries Inc and Ensign Bickford Company and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Explosives

Pyrotechnics

Other

Global Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military

Civilian

Global Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eurenco

Chemring Nobel

Prva Iskra- Namenska a.d.

BAE Systems

Nitro Chem S.A.

Austin Powder Company

EPC Groupe

LSB Industries Inc

Ensign Bickford Company

Dyno Nobel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Research Department Explosive (RDX)/Cyclonite/Hexogen Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

