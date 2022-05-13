Technology

Trona Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore3 hours ago
2 3 minutes read

Trona is an evaporative salt mineral, sodium bicarbonate hydrate. It is fibrous or columnar, gray or yellowish white or colorless. Glass luster.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Trona in global, including the following market information:

 

 

  • Global Trona Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Trona Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Trona companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Trona market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Conventional Continuous Mining Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Trona include Genesis Energy L.P., FMC Corporation, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Ciner Resources LP, Solvay SA, Magadi Soda Company, Searles Valley Minerals and TRInternational, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Trona manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global Trona Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Trona Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Conventional Continuous Mining Method
  • Room Mining Method
  • Pillar Mining Method

Global Trona Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Trona Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Power
  • Glass
  • Steel
  • Cement
  • Waste Management
  • Oil and Gas (refineries)
  • Others

Global Trona Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Trona Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Trona revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Trona revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Trona sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Trona sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Genesis Energy L.P.
  • FMC Corporation
  • Tata Chemicals Ltd
  • Ciner Resources LP
  • Solvay SA
  • Magadi Soda Company
  • Searles Valley Minerals
  • TRInternational

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Trona Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Trona Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Trona Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Trona Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Trona Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Trona Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Trona Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Trona Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Trona Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Trona Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Trona Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Trona Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Trona Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Trona Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Trona Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Trona Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Trona Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Conventional Continuous Mining Method
4.1.3 Room Mining Method
4.1.4 Pillar Mining Method
4.2 By Type – Global Trona Revenue & Forecasts

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore3 hours ago
2 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Marble Floor Tile Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

February 26, 2022

Europe Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market Trends with Growth Opportunities by 2027 |Appy Pie, BuildFire, Mobirise, Salesforce.com, inc

January 17, 2022

FTIR Spectrometer Market Size, Share, Growth 2021 to 2026 | Industry Research Report

December 17, 2021

Electronic Heat Conduction and Heat Dissipation Components Market Size 2021 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price Trends and Forecast To 2027 | Shanghai Alllied Industrial Co.,Ltd, Nolato, Johns Tech PLC, Laird

December 23, 2021
Back to top button