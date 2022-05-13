Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cedrol is a tricyclic sesquiterpene alcohol. It is found naturally in cypress and cypress oils.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) in global, including the following market information:

Global Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/150212/global-cedrol-market-2022-2028-579

The global Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) include Extrasynthese, Penta Manufacturing Company, Elan chemical, Parchem, Graham Chemical Corporation, Alfa Chem, Nanjing Chemlin Chemical, Hangzhou J&H Chemical and Chengdu Herbpurify, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 99%

Purity 98%

Purity 95%

Other

Global Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cosmetics

Disinfectant

Spices

Other

Global Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Extrasynthese

Penta Manufacturing Company

Elan chemical

Parchem

Graham Chemical Corporation

Alfa Chem

Nanjing Chemlin Chemical

Hangzhou J&H Chemical

Chengdu Herbpurify

Jinan Haohua Industry

China Foodpharm Group

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/150212/global-cedrol-market-2022-2028-579

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cedrol (CAS 77-53-2) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/