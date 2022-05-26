Technology

Sulfur Chemicals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sulfur is a non-metallic element,

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sulfur Chemicals in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Sulfur Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Sulfur Chemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Sulfur Chemicals companies in 2021 (%)

 

 

The global Sulfur Chemicals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Elemental Sulfur Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Sulfur Chemicals include Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Georgia Gulf Sulfur Corporation, Valero, Eastman Chemical Company, Hydrite chemical Company, ENERSUL, The STEBBINS Engineering Manufacturing Company, BASF and Chevron Phillips Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sulfur Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sulfur Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sulfur Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Elemental Sulfur
  • Sulfur Compounds

Global Sulfur Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sulfur Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Food
  • Wine
  • Rubber
  • Medical
  • Chemical
  • Detergent
  • Oil and Gas
  • Other

Global Sulfur Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sulfur Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Sulfur Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Sulfur Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Sulfur Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Sulfur Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Indian Oil Corporation Limited
  • Georgia Gulf Sulfur Corporation
  • Valero
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Hydrite chemical Company
  • ENERSUL
  • The STEBBINS Engineering Manufacturing Company
  • BASF
  • Chevron Phillips Chemical
  • AkzoNobel
  • Sumitomo
  • Lanxess
  • Katanga
  • Lustros
  • Uralelektromed
  • USALCO
  • Eramet
  • Jiangxi Copper
  • LUXI Group
  • Redstar
  • Xinji Chemical
  • Zibo Dazhong Chemical
  • Sanfeng Group
  • Xintai Copper Industrial
  • Dongjiang Environment

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sulfur Chemicals Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sulfur Chemicals Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sulfur Chemicals Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sulfur Chemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sulfur Chemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sulfur Chemicals Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sulfur Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sulfur Chemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sulfur Chemicals Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sulfur Chemicals Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sulfur Chemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sulfur Chemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sulfur Chemicals Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sulfur Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sulfur Chemicals Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sulfur Chemicals Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Sulfur Chemicals Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

