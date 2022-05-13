Pigment Dispersion Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pigment dispersion is a method used to impart color to various substrates in the automotive, building and construction, and packaging industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pigment Dispersion in global, including the following market information:

Global Pigment Dispersion Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pigment Dispersion Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Pigment Dispersion companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pigment Dispersion market was valued at 28130 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 35220 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Inorganic Pigments Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pigment Dispersion include BASF, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Clariant, RPM International Inc, Tikkurila Oyj, KANSAI PAINT CO and Kelly-Moore Paints, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pigment Dispersion manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pigment Dispersion Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pigment Dispersion Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Inorganic Pigments

Organic Pigments

Others

Global Pigment Dispersion Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pigment Dispersion Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plastic

Packaging

Paper and Paperboard

Inks

Others

Global Pigment Dispersion Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pigment Dispersion Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pigment Dispersion revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pigment Dispersion revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pigment Dispersion sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Pigment Dispersion sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Clariant

RPM International Inc

Tikkurila Oyj

KANSAI PAINT CO

Kelly-Moore Paints

Dunn-Edwards Corporation

Merck

Sun Chemical

Altana

CQV

Sudarshan

Impact Colors

Volor

Rika

Oxen

Aoke

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pigment Dispersion Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pigment Dispersion Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pigment Dispersion Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pigment Dispersion Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pigment Dispersion Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pigment Dispersion Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pigment Dispersion Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pigment Dispersion Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pigment Dispersion Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pigment Dispersion Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pigment Dispersion Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pigment Dispersion Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pigment Dispersion Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pigment Dispersion Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pigment Dispersion Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pigment Dispersion Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

