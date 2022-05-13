Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Carbon fiber is a new type of fiber matieerial with high strength and high modulus. Carbon fiber reinforced plastics have high strength, good elasticity, good resistance to fatigue and wear, good thermal conductivity and heat resistance, good vibration resistance.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PAN-Based Carbon Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) include 4M Carbon Fiber Corp (United States), Advanced Carbon Products (United States), Applied Sciences (United States), Cytec Engineered matieerials (United States), Hexcel Corporation (United States), Lemond Composites (United States), SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers (United States), Teijin Carbon America (United States) and Toray Composite matieerials America (CFA) (United States), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PAN-Based Carbon Fiber
- Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber
- Carbon Fibers Based on Other Precursors
Global Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aerospace and Defense
- Sports and Leisure
- Wind Energy
- Automotive
- Pressure Vessels
- Construction and Infrastructure
- Electrical and Electronic
- Oil and Gas
- Other
Global Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 4M Carbon Fiber Corp (United States)
- Advanced Carbon Products (United States)
- Applied Sciences (United States)
- Cytec Engineered matieerials (United States)
- Hexcel Corporation (United States)
- Lemond Composites (United States)
- SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers (United States)
- Teijin Carbon America (United States)
- Toray Composite matieerials America (CFA) (United States)
- Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites (United States)
- Zoltek Corporation (United States)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Carbon Fibers and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/