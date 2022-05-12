Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Research Report 2022

The global Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector market was valued at 85.05 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector has become a crucial tool for many trade professionals. Basically any equipment that is used in air conditioning or for cooling / freezing contains a refrigerant that has the potential to escape from the coils and joints, so leak testing occurs during production of the equipment, installation (if applicable) and periodic maintenance checks throughout the life of the equipment.For industry structure analysis, the electronic refrigerant leak detectors industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers include Inficon, Robinair, Testo, Bacharach and Elitech Technology, their account for about 70% of the revenue market. Regionally, United States is the biggest production value area of electronic refrigerant leak detectors, also the leader in the whole industry. North America occupied 35% of the production market. It is followed by Europe and China, which respectively account for around 28% and 23% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, North America is also the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 29% of the global consumption volume.

By Market Verdors:

Inficon

Robinair

Testo

Bacharach

Elitech Technology

Ritchie Engineering

AGPtek

CPS

Fieldpiece Instruments

By Types:

Handheld Type

Desktop Type

By Applications:

Resident

Commercial Field

Industrial Field

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Handheld Type

1.4.3 Desktop Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Resident

1.5.3 Commercial Field

1.5.4 Industrial Field

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market

1.8.1 Global Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales Volume Mark

