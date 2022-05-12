Screw Jacks Market Research Report 2022

The global Screw Jacks market was valued at 223.96 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.04% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A screw jack is a gearbox assembly (either worm gear or bevel gear) and a transmission product (lead screw, ball screw or roller screw) which through use of a motor is used to convert rotary into linear motion. They can be used to push, pull, tension, lock, unlock, tilt, pivot, roll, slide and lift or lower loads.Globally, the key screw jacks manufacturers like Columbus McKinnon, ZIMM and Joyce Dayton, etc. In terms of region, Europe, occupied about 25% revenue market share in 2019 is remarkable in the global screw jacks industry.

By Market Verdors:

Columbus McKinnon

ZIMM

Joyce Dayton

Power Jacks Ltd

Nook Industries

Nippon Gear

Unimec

INKOMA-GROUP

Chiaravalli Group Spa

Thomson

Servomech

TSUBAKIMOTO

Lim-Tec

Rosen

WMH Herion Antriebstechnik

MecVel

Makishinko

Nuodun

Kelston Actuation

Nozag AG

Redsun

Weingrill Ing

SIJIE

Wanxin

By Types:

Ball Screw Jack

Worm Gear Screw Jack

By Applications:

General Industry

Material Handling Industry

Aerospace and Aircraft

Automotive

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Screw Jacks Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Screw Jacks Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Ball Screw Jack

1.4.3 Worm Gear Screw Jack

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Screw Jacks Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 General Industry

1.5.3 Material Handling Industry

1.5.4 Aerospace and Aircraft

1.5.5 Automotive

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Screw Jacks Market

1.8.1 Global Screw Jacks Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Screw Jacks Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Screw Jacks Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Screw Jacks Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Screw Jacks Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Screw Jacks Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Screw Jacks Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Screw Jacks Sales Volume

