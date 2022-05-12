Screw Jacks Market Research Report 2022
The global Screw Jacks market was valued at 223.96 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.04% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
A screw jack is a gearbox assembly (either worm gear or bevel gear) and a transmission product (lead screw, ball screw or roller screw) which through use of a motor is used to convert rotary into linear motion. They can be used to push, pull, tension, lock, unlock, tilt, pivot, roll, slide and lift or lower loads.Globally, the key screw jacks manufacturers like Columbus McKinnon, ZIMM and Joyce Dayton, etc. In terms of region, Europe, occupied about 25% revenue market share in 2019 is remarkable in the global screw jacks industry.
By Market Verdors:
- Columbus McKinnon
- ZIMM
- Joyce Dayton
- Power Jacks Ltd
- Nook Industries
- Nippon Gear
- Unimec
- INKOMA-GROUP
- Chiaravalli Group Spa
- Thomson
- Servomech
- TSUBAKIMOTO
- Lim-Tec
- Rosen
- WMH Herion Antriebstechnik
- MecVel
- Makishinko
- Nuodun
- Kelston Actuation
- Nozag AG
- Redsun
- Weingrill Ing
- SIJIE
- Wanxin
By Types:
- Ball Screw Jack
- Worm Gear Screw Jack
By Applications:
- General Industry
- Material Handling Industry
- Aerospace and Aircraft
- Automotive
Key Indicators Analysed
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Screw Jacks Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Screw Jacks Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Ball Screw Jack
1.4.3 Worm Gear Screw Jack
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Screw Jacks Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 General Industry
1.5.3 Material Handling Industry
1.5.4 Aerospace and Aircraft
1.5.5 Automotive
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Screw Jacks Market
1.8.1 Global Screw Jacks Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Screw Jacks Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Screw Jacks Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Screw Jacks Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Screw Jacks Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global Screw Jacks Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Screw Jacks Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.3 North America Screw Jacks Sales Volume
