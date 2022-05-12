Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market Research Report 2022

The global Nondestructive Testing Equipment market was valued at 1763.08 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.61% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Nondestructive testing (NDT) is the application of measurement techniques to identify defect and discontinuity in material, component, or structure.The market growth is supplemented by the increase in stringent safety government regulations across different geographical regions owing to rise in incidence of infrastructure failures and need for extending the life of obsolete infrastructure and maintenance optimization by various industries for efficient operations and quality/safety assurance.

By Market Verdors:

General Electric

Olympus

Fujifilm

Eddyfi

Pfinder

Nikon

Ashtead

Sonatest

Bosello High Technology

Magnaflux

Socomore and Zetec

Yxlon

Mistras

By Types:

Ultrasonic Testing

Radiography Testing

Visual Inspection Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing

Eddy-Current Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

By Applications:

Oil & Gas

Energy & power

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & transportation

Infrastructure

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Nondestructive Testing Equipment Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Ultrasonic Testing

1.4.3 Radiography Testing

1.4.4 Visual Inspection Testing

1.4.5 Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing

1.4.6 Eddy-Current Testing

1.4.7 Liquid Penetrant Testing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Energy & power

1.5.4 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.5 Automotive & transportation

1.5.6 Infrastructure

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market

1.8.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

