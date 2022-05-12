Ball Bearing Market Research Report 2022

The global Ball Bearing market was valued at 2997.77 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.13% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A ball bearing is a type of rolling-element bearing that uses balls to maintain the separation between the bearing races.The purpose of a ball bearing is to reduce rotational friction and support radial and axial loads. It achieves this by using at least two races to contain the balls and transmit the loads through the balls. In most applications, one race is stationary and the other is attached to the rotating assembly (e.g., a hub or shaft). As one of the bearing races rotates it causes the balls to rotate as well. Because the balls are rolling they have a much lower coefficient of friction than if two flat surfaces were sliding against each other. Ball bearings tend to have lower load capacity for their size than other kinds of rolling-element bearings due to the smaller contact area between the balls and races. However, they can tolerate some misalignment of the inner and outer races. For the major players of Ball Bearings, SKF maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019, followed by Schaeffler, NSK, NTN and JTEKT. The Top 5 players accounted for 52.34% of the Global Ball Bearings revenue market share in 2019. The sales market for Ball Bearings can be divided into five geographic regions. Asia-Pacific occupied the largest revenue market share with 47.61% in 2019 and was followed by Europe and North America. On the basis of the product type, Deep Groove Ball Bearings Type segment is projected to account for the largest production volume market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 42.89% share in 2019 in terms of volume.

By Market Verdors:

SKF

Schaeffler

NSK

NTN

JTEKT

C&U GROUP

MinebeaMitsumi

Timken

Rexnord

NACHI

LYC

NBC Bearings

ZWZ

HARBIN Bearing

ZYS(Luoyang Bearing)

Wanxiang Qianchao

RBC Bearings

Xiangyang Automobile Bearing (ZXY)

By Types:

Deep Groove Ball Bearings

Angular Contact Ball Bearings

Self-Aligning Ball Bearings

Thrust Ball Bearing

By Applications:

Automotive Industry

Industrial Machine

Aerospace Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ball Bearing Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ball Bearing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Deep Groove Ball Bearings

1.4.3 Angular Contact Ball Bearings

1.4.4 Self-Aligning Ball Bearings

1.4.5 Thrust Ball Bearing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ball Bearing Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive Industry

1.5.3 Industrial Machine

1.5.4 Aerospace Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Ball Bearing Market

1.8.1 Global Ball Bearing Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ball Bearing Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Ball Bearing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ball Bearing Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Ball Bearing Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Ball Bearing Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Ball Bearing Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

