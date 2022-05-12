Thermal CTP Market Research Report 2022

The global Thermal CTP market was valued at 356.47 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .1% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

CtP refers to the process of imaging digital printing data (created by a computer) directly onto a printing plate. A thermal CtP recorder uses a high-power near-infrared laser to image digital printing data onto specially processed aluminum-base printing plates. CtP completely eliminates the need for film output and subsequent film to plate image transfer. Since processing is completely digital, there are no variations between plates, which results in superior printing quality.CtP refers to the process of imaging digital printing data (created by a computer) directly onto a printing plate. A thermal CtP recorder uses a high-power near-infrared laser to image digital printing data onto specially processed aluminum-base printing plates. CtP completely eliminates the need for film output and subsequent film to plate image transfer. Since processing is completely digital, there are no variations between plates, which results in superior printing quality. Thermal CtP offers more vivid image reproduction and higher quality than violet CtP. Thermal CtP can also be used in a daylight environment, which both eliminates the need for a darkroom and makes operation much more convenient. Thermal CTP is a concentrated industry with a few manufacturers dominates the main market. The top four producers account for 60.65% of the market. Leading suppliers in this industry are Kodak, Screen, Heidelberg, Agfa, Fujifilm, Mitsubishi Imaging, etc. China, Japan and Europe are the major production bases of thermal CTP. The three regions contributed about 87.12% share in the global production market in 2015. In addition, China keeps its No 1 position in the recent years, of which production reached to 2108 Unit in 2015. As for consumption, China and Europe are the major consumers as well. The two regions consumed about 1270 Unit and 1245 Unit respectively, with a total share of 57.25% in the consumption market in 2015. The largest consumption area of thermal CTP is Business, which accounted for 51.62% of world thermal CTP consumption. Newspaper and Packaging are also important application of thermal CTP, which accounted for 16.00% and 13.96% of world market separately.

By Market Verdors:

Kodak

Screen

Heidelberg

Agfa

Fujifilm

Mitsubishi Imaging

Presstek

CRON

Amsky

Hans Gronhi Graphic Technology

BASCH

By Types:

Semi-automatic CTP

Fully automatic CTP

Manual CTP

By Applications:

Business

Newspaper

Packaging

Business / Packaging Mix

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Thermal CTP Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Thermal CTP Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Semi-automatic CTP

1.4.3 Fully automatic CTP

1.4.4 Manual CTP

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Thermal CTP Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Business

1.5.3 Newspaper

1.5.4 Packaging

1.5.5 Business / Packaging Mix

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Thermal CTP Market

1.8.1 Global Thermal CTP Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Thermal CTP Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Thermal CTP Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Thermal CTP Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Thermal CTP Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Thermal CTP Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Thermal CTP Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Thermal CTP Sales Volume

