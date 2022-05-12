Gas Detection Equipment Market Research Report 2022

The global Gas Detection Equipment market was valued at 2745.51 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.65% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Gas detectors are safety devices used to detect and monitor the concentration and quality of gas or a mixture of gases in the air. These detectors use a control system to detect harmful gases in its immediate vicinity. They are used in industrial, commercial, and other applications.On the basis of end-use, oil and gas, mining, industrial, building automation, and others are the segments into which the gas detection equipment market is classified. Out of these, industrial is the leading end-use segment of the gas detection equipment market.

By Market Verdors:

Dragerwerk

ESP Safety

Troloex

Industrial Scientific

MSA Safety

Sensidyne

RAE Systems

GE Measurement

Schauenburg Group

Honeywell International

Siemens AG

Riken Keiki

SE Electronics

By Types:

Fixed Systems

Portable Systems

By Applications:

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Specialty Chemicals

Mining

Water Treatment

Emergency Services

Building Automation and Construction

Food and Beverages Power

Generation/Utilities

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Gas Detection Equipment Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Gas Detection Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Fixed Systems

1.4.3 Portable Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Gas Detection Equipment Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Chemicals & Specialty Chemicals

1.5.4 Mining

1.5.5 Water Treatment

1.5.6 Emergency Services

1.5.7 Building Automation and Construction

1.5.8 Food and Beverages Power

1.5.9 Generation/Utilities

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Gas Detection Equipment Market

1.8.1 Global Gas Detection Equipment Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gas Detection Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Gas Detection Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Gas Detection Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Gas Detection Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

