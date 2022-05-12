Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market Research Report 2022

The global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) market was valued at 206.83 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.24% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) is a kind of smart electronic device to monitor and assess the low, medium and high-voltage networks in transformer sub-stations and power plants.For the major players of Digital Fault Recorder (DFR), Siemens maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019, followed by GE Grid Solutions, ABB, Wuhan Zhongyuan and Qualitrol. The Top 5 players accounted for about 38% of the Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) revenue market share in 2019. The revenue market for Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) was divided into five geographic regions. Asia-Pacific occupied the largest revenue market share with 46% in 2019. It is followed by North America and Europe. On the basis of product type, the Sampling Frequency less than 10kHZ Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) type segment is projected to account for the largest sales volume market share during the forecast period; this segment accounted for 56% share in 2019 in terms of volume. In the applications, Substations segment were estimated to account for the highest market share in 2019, followed by Power Generation, etc.

By Types:

Sampling Frequency less than 10kHZ

10kHZ to 20kHZ

Sampling Frequency more than 20kHZ

By Applications:

Power Generation

Substations

