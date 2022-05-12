Welding Robot Market Research Report 2022

The global Welding Robot market was valued at 706.58 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.18% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Welding robot is a kind of industrial robot used in welding processes, where two materials are fused together through heating, intermixing, and then cooling the materials to form a strong join. Welding robot is automated and it can help increasing efficiencies & consistencies. Welding robot is widely used in automotive industry, equipment, machinery industry, and ship industry, etc.In the last five years, welding robot industry has got a rapid development. The production of welding robot is increasing faster every day. During this time, China has been the largest market of welding robot, superseded Japan. In another hand, the low robot density in China indicated the huge potential market of welding robot. Now, some companies like KUKA, ABB, Panasonic and Yaskawa have built plants in China to produce welding robots. They are trying to grab the market before the domestic manufacturers getting into an investment. In China, the biggest manufacturing is Siasun in Shenyang, but their production is relatively little compared with these foreign producers. So welding robots consumers in China have to import products from foreign manufacturers.

By Market Verdors:

FANUC

ABB

Yaskawa

KUKA

OTC

Kawasaki

Panasonic

NACHI

Comau

Hyundai

ClOOS

REIS

STUAA

IGM

Siasun

GSK CNC

Effort

STEP Electric

PeiTian

By Types:

Spot Welding Robot

Arc Welding Robot

By Applications:

Automotive Industry

Equipment & Machonery Industry

Ship Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Welding Robot Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Welding Robot Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Spot Welding Robot

1.4.3 Arc Welding Robot

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Welding Robot Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive Industry

1.5.3 Equipment & Machonery Industry

1.5.4 Ship Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Welding Robot Market

1.8.1 Global Welding Robot Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Welding Robot Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Welding Robot Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Welding Robot Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Welding Robot Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Welding Robot Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Welding Robot Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Welding Robot Sales Volume

