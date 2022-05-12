Ride-on Trowel Market Research Report 2022

The global Ride-on Trowel market was valued at 21.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.41% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The Ride On Power Trowel can be used for trowelling concrete surface through floating and finishing operations. Housing, warehouses, garages, industrial buildings and airports due to the continuous heavy load in such areas. Or required by large warehouse construction projects and airports as they have greater requirements for the flat surfaces due to the safety and set-up requirements.First, the Ride-on Trowel industry concentration is high. United States is the biggest producer and consumer of Ride-on Trowel. There are no more than fifty manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from United States and Europe. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and United States. United States and Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Multiquip, Wacker Neuson, Allen Engineering and Atlas Copco. They have perfect products. Second, the global Ride-on Trowel production will increase to 28715 units in 2017, from 27381 units in 2016, it is estimated that the global Ride-on Trowel demand will develop with an average growth rate of about 4.85% from 2011 to 2021.

By Market Verdors:

Multiquip

Wacker Neuson

Allen Engineering

Atlas Copco

Dragon

Parchem Construction

Bartell

Dynamic

MBW

Shenhua

Masterpac

Roadway

By Types:

Hydrostatic Ride-on Trowel

Mechanical Ride-on Trowel

By Applications:

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology. Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

