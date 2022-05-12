Industrial Boiler Market Research Report 2022

The global Industrial Boiler market was valued at 1156.36 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An industrial boiler is a closed vessel used to generate steam for various industrial heating and humidification applications. The boiler has a heat source (furnace), which boils water at a rate higher than its boiling point, and a heat transfer medium (pipes or tubes for heat exchange).Many industrial boiler vendors offer high quality and customized industry-specific boilers to the power, oil and gas, and chemical and petrochemical industries.

By Market Verdors:

Alstom

Babcock and Wilcox

Doosan

Foster Wheeler

Harbin Electric

Hitachi

AB&CO

Alfa Laval Aalborg

ANDRITZ

B&S Piping

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Hangzhou Boiler

Indeck Power Equipment

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Miura Boiler

By Types:

Fire-tube Boiler

Water-tube Boiler

By Applications:

Food processing

Chemical and petrochemical

Paper and pulp

Oil and gas

Power generation

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Industrial Boiler Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Boiler Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Fire-tube Boiler

1.4.3 Water-tube Boiler

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Boiler Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food processing

1.5.3 Chemical and petrochemical

1.5.4 Paper and pulp

1.5.5 Oil and gas

1.5.6 Power generation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Industrial Boiler Market

1.8.1 Global Industrial Boiler Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Boiler Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Industrial Boiler Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Industrial Boiler Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Industrial Boiler Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Industrial Boiler Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Industrial Boiler Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

