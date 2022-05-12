Reach Stacker Market Research Report 2022

The global Reach Stacker market was valued at 3.98 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.01% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A reach stacker is a vehicle used for handling intermodal cargo containers in small terminals or medium-sized ports. Reach stackers are able to transport a container short distances very quickly and pile them in various rows depending on its access.Reach stackers have gained ground in container handling in most markets because of their flexibility and higher stacking and storage capacity when compared to forklift trucks. Using reach stackers, container blocks can be kept 4-deep due to second row access. The Europe is the largest market for Reach Stackers, followed by USA with respective volume shares of 40.95% and 26.28% in 2015. Europe is the largest regional market with 37.93% of global market volume, followed by Asia Pacific and North America. From 2010 to 2015, Asia Pacific was the fastest-growing region with China and India driving expansion. From the view of application market, 51.66% is the most active and potential field because of the widely use of Intermodal Freight Transport in 2015. Although there is big difference between big companies such as Kalmar with new companies, especially in the price of products, customers still willing to pay more money to achieve products or service with higher quality. Therefore, it will become harder and harder for a new company which doesn`t have its own core technology and R&D team to survive in this technology-intensive battle. For the forecast period 2016-2021, China will record faster-than-average annual growth rates of 11.23% in Reach Stackers. North America, Western Europe and Japan are relatively mature markets and are forecast to show below-average growth for transparent barrier film during the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Kalmar

Hyster

Terex

CVS Ferrari

Konecranes

Taylor Machine Works

Liebherr

Linde Material Handling

SANY

Dalian

Heli

Hangcha

By Types:

Under 30 Tonnes

Between 30-45 Tonnes

Between 45 to 100 Tonnes

By Applications:

Port Container

Railway Goods Yard

Intermodal Freight Transport

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Reach Stacker Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Reach Stacker Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Under 30 Tonnes

1.4.3 Between 30-45 Tonnes

1.4.4 Between 45 to 100 Tonnes

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Reach Stacker Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Port Container

1.5.3 Railway Goods Yard

1.5.4 Intermodal Freight Transport

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Reach Stacker Market

1.8.1 Global Reach Stacker Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Reach Stacker Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Reach Stacker Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Reach Stacker Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Reach Stacker Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Reach Stacker Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Reach Stacker Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Reach Stacker Sales Volume

