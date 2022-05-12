Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Biosimilar therapeutic peptides are used as replacement therapies which supplements peptide hormones when the endogenous levels tend to decrease.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Innovative Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides include Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, li Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, AstraZeneca and Novartis AG and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Innovative
- Generic
Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cancer
- Cardiovascular
- Central Nervous Systems
- Metabolic Disorders
- Gastrointestinal Disorders
- Dermatology
- Others
Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Pfizer
- GlaxoSmithKline
- li Lilly and Company
- Sanofi
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals
- Teva Pharmaceuticals
- Amgen
- AstraZeneca
- Novartis AG
- Novo Nordisk
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Companies
