Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Biosimilar therapeutic peptides are used as replacement therapies which supplements peptide hormones when the endogenous levels tend to decrease.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides in Global, including the following market information:

Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Innovative Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides include Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, li Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, AstraZeneca and Novartis AG and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Innovative

Generic

Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cancer

Cardiovascular

Central Nervous Systems

Metabolic Disorders

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Dermatology

Others

Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline

li Lilly and Company

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Companies

