Laser Beam Profiler Market Research Report 2022

The global Laser Beam Profiler market was valued at 16.48 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.29% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A laser beam profiler captures, displays, and records the spatial intensity profile of a laser beam at a particular plane transverse to the beam propagation path. Since there are many types of lasers ? ultraviolet, visible, infrared, continuous wave, pulsed, high-power, low-power ? there is an assortment of instrumentation for measuring laser beam profiles. No single laser beam profiler can handle every power level, pulse duration, repetition rate, wavelength, and beam size. North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Laser Beam Profiler market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Laser Beam Profiler in 2017. Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Laser Beam Profiler, including 190-1100 nm, 1440-1605 nm and Others (800-1700 nm, etc.). And 190-1100 nm is the main type for Laser Beam Profiler, and the 190-1100 nm reached a sales volume of approximately 26131 Unit in 2017, with 69.02% of global sales volume.

By Market Verdors:

Ophir Optronics

Coherent

Hamamatsu

Cinogy

Gentec Electro-Optics

DataRay Inc.

Thorlabs

Metrolux Optische Messtechnik

Arden Photonics Ltd

Duma Optronics

Primes

Standa

By Types:

190-1100 nm

1440-1605 nm

By Applications:

Research Institute

Industry

