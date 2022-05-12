Nuclear Moisture Separator Reheaters Market Research Report 2022

The global Nuclear Moisture Separator Reheaters market was valued at 55.99 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.27% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Moisture separator reheaters (MSR) are used between the high pressure turbine outlet and the inlet of low pressure turbine at a nuclear power plant. These devices are utilized to remove moisture from the steam and reheat it before it enters the low pressure turbines. Moisture Separator Reheaters play a significant role in increasing the thermodynamic efficiency of nuclear power facilities and also protect the low pressure turbine blades from corrosion.Horizontal MSR accounts for more than 75% of the market, and the market share has not changed a lot. Vertical MSR is much fewer than horizontal MSR. They are used in nuclear companies and more than 80% of the reactors are PWR. According to our research, Alstom Power and GE Energy are the largest producers in the world Since GE acquired energy business of Alstom in 2015, GE has become the top one manufacturer which occupied about one third of the market share in 2015. Other companies have much smaller market than GE with no more than 10% of the market.

By Market Verdors:

Alstom Power (GE)

GE Energy

Balcke-Durr(SPX)

Vallourec

Toshiba

Peerless (CECO)

Babcock Power

DFHM

Harbin Boiler

Shanghai Electric

By Types:

Horizontal MSR

Vertical MSR

By Applications:

PWR

PHWR

HTGR

FBR

BWR

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Nuclear Moisture Separator Reheaters Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Nuclear Moisture Separator Reheaters Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Horizontal MSR

1.4.3 Vertical MSR

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Nuclear Moisture Separator Reheaters Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 PWR

1.5.3 PHWR

1.5.4 HTGR

1.5.5 FBR

1.5.6 BWR

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Nuclear Moisture Separator Reheaters Market

1.8.1 Global Nuclear Moisture Separator Reheaters Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nuclear Moisture Separator Reheaters Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Nuclear Moisture Separator Reheaters Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Nuclear Moisture Separator Reheaters Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Nuclear Moisture Separator Reheaters Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

