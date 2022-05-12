3D Printing for Healthcare Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D Printing for Healthcare in Global, including the following market information:

Global 3D Printing for Healthcare Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global 3D Printing for Healthcare market was valued at 941.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2366 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 3D Printing for Healthcare include 3D Systems Software, EnvisionTEC, Stratasys, Materialise, Organovo, SOLS, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Metamason and Simbionix and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 3D Printing for Healthcare companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3D Printing for Healthcare Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global 3D Printing for Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rubber

Plastics

Aluminium Alloy

Titanium Alloy

Stainless Steel

Others

Global 3D Printing for Healthcare Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global 3D Printing for Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dentistry

Ophthalmology

Others

Global 3D Printing for Healthcare Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global 3D Printing for Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 3D Printing for Healthcare revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 3D Printing for Healthcare revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3D Systems Software

EnvisionTEC

Stratasys

Materialise

Organovo

SOLS

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Metamason

Simbionix

Youbionic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 3D Printing for Healthcare Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 3D Printing for Healthcare Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 3D Printing for Healthcare Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 3D Printing for Healthcare Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 3D Printing for Healthcare Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 3D Printing for Healthcare Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 3D Printing for Healthcare Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 3D Printing for Healthcare Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 3D Printing for Healthcare Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies 3D Printing for Healthcare Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Printing for Healthcare Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 3D Printing for Healthcare Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Printing for Healthcare Companies

