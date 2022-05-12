Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS) Market Research Report 2022

The global Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS) market was valued at 133.18 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.77% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Wavelength selective switching components are used in WDM optical communications networks to route (switch) signals between optical fibres on a per-wavelength basis. WSS has become the central heart of modern DWDM reconfigurable Agile Optical Network (AOC). WSS can dynamically route, block and attenuate all DWDM wavelengths within a network node.A WSS consists of a single common optical port and N opposing multi-wavelength ports where each DWDM wavelength input from the common port can be switched (routed) to any one of the N multi-wavelength ports, independent of how all other wavelength channels are routed. There are also variable attenuation mechanism in WSS for each wavelength. So each wavelength can be independently attenuated for channel power control and equalization. The industry is very concentration, the key brand include II-VI Incorporated, Lumentum (JDSU), Molex, Santec, II-VI Incorporated and Lumentum (JDSU) are the leaders in this market. Top 2 brands account for 91% market share in 2019. Furthermore in the past years these manufacturers were all merged by other different enterprises.

By Market Verdors:

II-VI Incorporated

Lumentum (JDSU)

Molex

Santec

By Types:

LCOS based Devices

MEMS based Devices

By Applications:

1×4 or Less Add/Drop Module

1×5 or Larger Add/Drop Module

