Mental Disorders Drugs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mental Disorders Drugs in global, including the following market information:
- Global Mental Disorders Drugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Mental Disorders Drugs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Mental Disorders Drugs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mental Disorders Drugs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Drugs for Schizophrenia Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mental Disorders Drugs include Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Abbott Laboratories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mental Disorders Drugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mental Disorders Drugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mental Disorders Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Drugs for Schizophrenia
- Antidepressants
- Antipsychotics
- Anxiolytics
- Drugs for the Treatment of Substance and Alcohol Addiction
- Drugs for Childhood and Adolescent Mental Illness
- Drugs to Treat Cognitive Disorders
- Sleep Disorders
- Others
Global Mental Disorders Drugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mental Disorders Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Children
- Adolescents
- Adults
Global Mental Disorders Drugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mental Disorders Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Mental Disorders Drugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Mental Disorders Drugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Mental Disorders Drugs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Mental Disorders Drugs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Johnson & Johnson
- Pfizer
- Eli Lilly
- GlaxoSmithKline
- AstraZeneca
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Abbott Laboratories
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mental Disorders Drugs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mental Disorders Drugs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mental Disorders Drugs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mental Disorders Drugs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mental Disorders Drugs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Mental Disorders Drugs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mental Disorders Drugs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mental Disorders Drugs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mental Disorders Drugs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mental Disorders Drugs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mental Disorders Drugs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mental Disorders Drugs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mental Disorders Drugs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mental Disorders Drugs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mental Disorders Drugs Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mental Disorders Drugs Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Drugs for Treating Mental Disorders Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Mental Disorders Drugs Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Drugs for Treating Mental Disorders Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027