Mental Disorders Drugs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mental Disorders Drugs in global, including the following market information:

Global Mental Disorders Drugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mental Disorders Drugs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Mental Disorders Drugs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mental Disorders Drugs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Drugs for Schizophrenia Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mental Disorders Drugs include Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Abbott Laboratories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mental Disorders Drugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mental Disorders Drugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mental Disorders Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Drugs for Schizophrenia

Antidepressants

Antipsychotics

Anxiolytics

Drugs for the Treatment of Substance and Alcohol Addiction

Drugs for Childhood and Adolescent Mental Illness

Drugs to Treat Cognitive Disorders

Sleep Disorders

Others

Global Mental Disorders Drugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mental Disorders Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Children

Adolescents

Adults

Global Mental Disorders Drugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mental Disorders Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mental Disorders Drugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mental Disorders Drugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mental Disorders Drugs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Mental Disorders Drugs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Eli Lilly

GlaxoSmithKline

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Abbott Laboratories

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mental Disorders Drugs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mental Disorders Drugs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mental Disorders Drugs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mental Disorders Drugs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mental Disorders Drugs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Mental Disorders Drugs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mental Disorders Drugs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mental Disorders Drugs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mental Disorders Drugs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mental Disorders Drugs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mental Disorders Drugs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mental Disorders Drugs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mental Disorders Drugs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mental Disorders Drugs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mental Disorders Drugs Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mental Disorders Drugs Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

