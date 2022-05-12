Oral Nutrition Supplements Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oral Nutrition Supplements in global, including the following market information:
- Global Oral Nutrition Supplements Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Oral Nutrition Supplements Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Oral Nutrition Supplements companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oral Nutrition Supplements market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
By Form Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oral Nutrition Supplements include Abbott Laboratories, Danone Nutricia, Nutricion Medica, Meiji Holdings, Medifood International, GlaxoSmithKline, Medtrition, Perrigo Nutritionals and Victus Inc and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oral Nutrition Supplements manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oral Nutrition Supplements Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Oral Nutrition Supplements Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- By Form
- By Flavour
Global Oral Nutrition Supplements Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Oral Nutrition Supplements Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Adult
- Paediatric
Global Oral Nutrition Supplements Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Oral Nutrition Supplements Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Oral Nutrition Supplements revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Oral Nutrition Supplements revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Oral Nutrition Supplements sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Oral Nutrition Supplements sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Danone Nutricia
- Nutricion Medica
- Meiji Holdings
- Medifood International
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Medtrition
- Perrigo Nutritionals
- Victus Inc
- B Braun
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oral Nutrition Supplements Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oral Nutrition Supplements Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oral Nutrition Supplements Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oral Nutrition Supplements Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oral Nutrition Supplements Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oral Nutrition Supplements Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oral Nutrition Supplements Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oral Nutrition Supplements Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oral Nutrition Supplements Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oral Nutrition Supplements Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oral Nutrition Supplements Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oral Nutrition Supplements Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Oral Nutrition Supplements Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oral Nutrition Supplements Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oral Nutrition Supplements Companies
