Splicing Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Splicing tapes are used to join two materials to increase the length or provide continuity of a substrate. Splicing tapes are produced in many configurations with varied types of adhesives depending on its use.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Splicing Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Splicing Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Splicing Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Splicing Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Splicing Tape market was valued at 565.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 658 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

By Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Splicing Tape include 3M, Tesa, Nitto Denko, Avery Dennison, Intertape Polymer Group, Scapa Group, Shurtape Technologies, ECHOtape and Orafol Europe, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Splicing Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Splicing Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Splicing Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

By Resin

By Backing Material

Global Splicing Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Splicing Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paper & Printing

Packaging

Labeling

Electronics

Others

Global Splicing Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Splicing Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Splicing Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Splicing Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Splicing Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Splicing Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Tesa

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

Intertape Polymer Group

Scapa Group

Shurtape Technologies

ECHOtape

Orafol Europe

Adhesive Research

Saint-Gobain

PPI Adhesive Products

Boston Tapes

Fuji Chemical

American Biltrite

