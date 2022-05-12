Flameless Ration Heater Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A flameless ration heater, or FRH, is a water(or Air)-activated exothermic chemical heater included with meals, ready-to-eat (MREs), used to heat the food.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flameless Ration Heater in global, including the following market information:
Global Flameless Ration Heater Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Flameless Ration Heater Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Million Units)
Global top five Flameless Ration Heater companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flameless Ration Heater market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water Heating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flameless Ration Heater include Luxfer Magtech, Back Country Cuisine, Hangzhou UT&C New Energy, Hong Qiang Charcoal and Nanjing Aerospace Industry Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flameless Ration Heater manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Flameless Ration Heater Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Flameless Ration Heater Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Water Heating
- Air Heating
Global Flameless Ration Heater Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Flameless Ration Heater Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Military Use
- Non-military Use
Global Flameless Ration Heater Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Flameless Ration Heater Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Flameless Ration Heater revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Flameless Ration Heater revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Flameless Ration Heater sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Million Units)
- Key companies Flameless Ration Heater sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Luxfer Magtech
- Back Country Cuisine
- Hangzhou UT&C New Energy
- Hong Qiang Charcoal
- Nanjing Aerospace Industry Technology
