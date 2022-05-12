Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Metal Oxide Varistor or MOV is a voltage dependent, nonlinear device that provides excellent transient voltage suppression. The Metal Oxide Varistor is designed to protect various types of electronic devices and semiconductor elements from switching and induced lightning surges.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) in global, including the following market information:

Global Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

LV MOV Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) include ABB, SIEMENS, TOSHIBA, Elpro, MacLean Power Systems, OTOWA Electric, MEIDENSHA CORPORATION, Nanyang Jinguan and Pinggao, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

LV MOV

HV-MV MOV

Global Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power

Building

Railway

Petrochemical

New Energy

Others

Global Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

SIEMENS

TOSHIBA

Elpro

MacLean Power Systems

OTOWA Electric

MEIDENSHA CORPORATION

Nanyang Jinguan

Pinggao

RIGHT ELECTRIC

Zhejiang Bitai

YUEQING TIANYI

Nanyang Zhongwei

Nanyang Jinniu

Wuhan Yinghe

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ring Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Players in Global Market

