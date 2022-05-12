Glass-filled Polymer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Glass-filled polymer, or glass-filled plastic, is a mouldable composite material. It comprises short glass-fibres in a matrix of a polymer material. It is used to manufacture a wide range of structural components by injection or compression moulding. This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass-filled Polymer in global, including the following market information: Global Glass-filled Polymer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions) Global Glass-filled Polymer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT) Global top five Glass-filled Polymer companies in 2021 (%) The global Glass-filled Polymer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028. Polyamide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years. The global key manufacturers of Glass-filled Polymer include BASF, Asahi Kasei, Lanxess, Dowdupont, DSM, Ensinger GmbH, Arkema, SABIC and Evonik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue. We surveyed the Glass-filled Polymer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: Global Glass-filled Polymer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT) Global Glass-filled Polymer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%) Polyamide Acetal Homopolymers and Copolymers Polyester Polyphenylene oxide Others Global Glass-filled Polymer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT) Global Glass-filled Polymer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%) Automotive Electrical & Electronics Industrial Others Global Glass-filled Polymer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT) Global Glass-filled Polymer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%) North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Glass-filled Polymer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Glass-filled Polymer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%) Key companies Glass-filled Polymer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Glass-filled Polymer sales share in global market, 2021 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include: BASF Asahi Kasei Lanxess Dowdupont DSM Ensinger GmbH Arkema SABIC Evonik Ascend Performance Materials RTP Company Emco Industrial Plastics Fukuang International Quadrant Domo Chemicals

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-glassfilled-polymer-2022-2028-746 – Table of Contents– List of Tables & Figures– Charts– Research Methodology

Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-glassfilled-polymer-2022-2028-746

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports