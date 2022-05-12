Industrial Degreasing Solvent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Industrial degreasers have alkaline or acidic characteristics that help remove grease from different industrial surfaces.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Degreasing Solvent in global, including the following market information:
- Global Industrial Degreasing Solvent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Industrial Degreasing Solvent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Industrial Degreasing Solvent companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Degreasing Solvent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oxygenated Solvents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Degreasing Solvent include BASF SE, RB Products, Inc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Wego Chemical Group, Jayne Products, Keteca Water Works, CRC Industries, Inc., Columbus Chemical Industries and LyondellBasell Industries N.V., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Degreasing Solvent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Degreasing Solvent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Industrial Degreasing Solvent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Oxygenated Solvents
- Halogenated Solvents
- Hydrocarbon Solvents
- Green Solvents
Global Industrial Degreasing Solvent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Industrial Degreasing Solvent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Online
- Offline
Global Industrial Degreasing Solvent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Industrial Degreasing Solvent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Industrial Degreasing Solvent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Industrial Degreasing Solvent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Industrial Degreasing Solvent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Industrial Degreasing Solvent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF SE
- RB Products, Inc.
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Wego Chemical Group
- Jayne Products
- Keteca Water Works
- CRC Industries, Inc.
- Columbus Chemical Industries
- LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
- Dow Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Arkema
- Eastman Chemical Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Degreasing Solvent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Degreasing Solvent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Degreasing Solvent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Degreasing Solvent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Degreasing Solvent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Degreasing Solvent Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Degreasing Solvent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Degreasing Solvent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Degreasing Solvent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Degreasing Solvent Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Degreasing Solvent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Degreasing Solvent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Degreasing Solvent Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Degreasing Solvent Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Degreasing Solvent Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/