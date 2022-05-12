Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors in global, including the following market information:
- Global Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Reciprocating Type Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors include Atlas Copco, Bauer Group, BelAire Compressors, Cook Compression, compare, Frank Technologies, Galaxy Auto Service Equipment, Gardner Denver and Gast Manufacturing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Reciprocating Type Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors
- Rotary Type Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors
- Centrifugal Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors
Global Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Semiconductors & Electronics
- Food & Beverage
- Healthcare
- Home Appliances
- Energy
- Oil & Gas
- Manufacturing
- Others
Global Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Atlas Copco
- Bauer Group
- BelAire Compressors
- Cook Compression
- compare
- Frank Technologies
- Galaxy Auto Service Equipment
- Gardner Denver
- Gast Manufacturing
- Grainger
- Hitachi
- Hoerbiger
- Ingersoll-Rand
- Kaeser Compressors
- Stanley Black & Decker
- Oasis Manufacturing
- Parker
- Rolair Systems
- Sullair
- Vanair
- VMAC Company
- Zen Air Tech Private Limited
- ELANG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Oil-Free Air Compressors Players in Global Market
