Mammography Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mammography Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Mammography Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mammography Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Mammography Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mammography Devices market was valued at 2322.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3402.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Film Screen Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mammography Devices include Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hologic, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, Analogic Corporation, Metaltronica and Planmed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mammography Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mammography Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Mammography Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Film Screen Systems

Digital Systems

Analog Systems

Biopsy Systems

3D Systems

Others

Global Mammography Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Mammography Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oncology

Diagnostics

Others

Global Mammography Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Mammography Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mammography Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mammography Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mammography Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Mammography Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hologic

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems

Analogic Corporation

Metaltronica

Planmed

Mindray Medical

ADANI

Allengers Medical Systems

AMICO JSC

Angell Technology

BMI Biomedical International

Bracco Imaging

Carestream Health

EcoRay

Fischer Medical Technology

General Medical Italia

General Medical Merate

Internazionale Medico Scientifica

ITALRAY

MS Westfalia

PerkinElmer

Radmir

Shenzhen Anke High-Tech

Villa Sistemi Medicali

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mammography Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mammography Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mammography Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mammography Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mammography Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Mammography Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mammography Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mammography Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mammography Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mammography Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mammography Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mammography Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mammography Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mammography Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mammography Devices Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mammography Devices Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

