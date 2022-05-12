Technology

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
1 3 minutes read

Fixed Wireless Access, or FWA, is an established means of providing internet access to homes using wireless mobile network technology rather than fixed lines.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) include Qualcomm, Nokia, Samsung, Ericsson, Huawei, Mimosa Networks, Cohere Technologies, Siklu Communication and AT&T, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Hardware
  • Services

Global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial
  • Government

Global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Qualcomm
  • Nokia
  • Samsung
  • Ericsson
  • Huawei
  • Mimosa Networks
  • Cohere Technologies
  • Siklu Communication
  • AT&T
  • Verizon Communications
  • Cisco

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Companies

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
1 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Dye & Pigment Intermediates Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

March 2, 2022

North America GCC Dental CAD/CAM Materials Market Report 2022 (2016-2026) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

February 18, 2022

Autonomous Cargo Ships Market is booming Globally with Top key players- ASV,DARPA,HNA Group,Kongsberg,Mitsui OSK Lines

December 15, 2021

Network Rack Market 2022 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2028

March 21, 2022
Back to top button