Legal AI Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Legal AI Software in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Legal AI Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Legal AI Software market was valued at 546.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2433.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Legal AI Software include IBM, Ross Intelligence, Thomson Reuters, Veritone, iManage, Luminance, LexisNexis, Neota Logic and Everlaw, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Legal AI Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Legal AI Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Legal AI Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cloud
- On Premises
Global Legal AI Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Legal AI Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Corporate Legal Departments
- Law Firms
- Others
Global Legal AI Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Legal AI Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Legal AI Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Legal AI Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- IBM
- Ross Intelligence
- Thomson Reuters
- Veritone
- iManage
- Luminance
- LexisNexis
- Neota Logic
- Everlaw
- Legalsifter
- Pensieve
- Cognitiv+
- Casetext
- Klarity
- Omni Software Systems
- Nalanda Technology
- Lawgeex
- Kira
- Ey Riverview Law
- Opentext
- Rradar
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Legal AI Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Legal AI Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Legal AI Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Legal AI Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Legal AI Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Legal AI Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Legal AI Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Legal AI Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Legal AI Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Legal AI Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Legal AI Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Legal AI Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Legal AI Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Legal AI Software Market Size Markets
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Legal Calendar Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Legal Document Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Enterprise Legal Management Software Market Research Report 2022