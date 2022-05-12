Legal AI Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Legal AI Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Legal AI Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7068284/global-legal-ai-software-2022-2028-774

The global Legal AI Software market was valued at 546.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2433.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Legal AI Software include IBM, Ross Intelligence, Thomson Reuters, Veritone, iManage, Luminance, LexisNexis, Neota Logic and Everlaw, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Legal AI Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Legal AI Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Legal AI Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud

On Premises

Global Legal AI Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Legal AI Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Corporate Legal Departments

Law Firms

Others

Global Legal AI Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Legal AI Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Legal AI Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Legal AI Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

Ross Intelligence

Thomson Reuters

Veritone

iManage

Luminance

LexisNexis

Neota Logic

Everlaw

Legalsifter

Pensieve

Cognitiv+

Casetext

Klarity

Omni Software Systems

Nalanda Technology

Lawgeex

Kira

Ey Riverview Law

Opentext

Rradar

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-legal-ai-software-2022-2028-774-7068284

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Legal AI Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Legal AI Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Legal AI Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Legal AI Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Legal AI Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Legal AI Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Legal AI Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Legal AI Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Legal AI Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Legal AI Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Legal AI Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Legal AI Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Legal AI Software Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Legal AI Software Market Size Markets

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Legal Calendar Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Legal Document Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Enterprise Legal Management Software Market Research Report 2022

Global Legal Software Market Insights and Forecast to 2028