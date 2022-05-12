Plasma Welding Machines Market Research Report 2022

The global Plasma Welding Machines market was valued at 49.42 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.15% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Plasma Welding Machines market, Plasma welding is very similar to TIG welding as the arc is formed between a pointed tungsten electrode and the workpiece. However, by positioning the electrode within the body of the torch, the plasma arc can be separated from the shielding gas envelope. Plasma is then forced through a fine-bore copper nozzle which constricts the arc. Plasma Welding Machines are the device used for Plasma welding. The major components of the machines are power source, torch, ETC. The Plasma Welding Machines consumption volume was 41 Units in 2012 and is expected to reach 153 Units in 2016 and 366 Units in 2020, and the volume will decreased to 280 Units in 2022. Europe`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (47.06%) in 2016, followed by the North America. At present, the manufactures of Plasma Welding Machines are concentrated in Europe, North America and Asia. The global leading players in this market are Fronius International, Colfax, EWM, Kjellberg, SAF, etc. The plasma welding machines are mainly used by machinery & equipment, aerospace & defense and automotive. The dominated application of plasma welding machines is machinery & equipment in 2016. The major types of plasma welding machines are micro plasma welding machines and ordinary plasma welding machines. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of welding quality, investors are optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. The consumption volume will keep increasing till 2022.

By Market Verdors:

Fronius International

Colfax

EWM

Kjellberg

SAF

Schnelldorfer Maschinenbau GmbH

Duomu

Technocrats Plasma Systems Private Limited

Electro Plasma

Tonks

Zhengda

By Types:

Micro Plasma Welding Machines

Ordinary Plasma Welding Machines

By Applications:

Machinery & Equipment

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Plasma Welding Machines Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Plasma Welding Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Micro Plasma Welding Machines

1.4.3 Ordinary Plasma Welding Machines

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Plasma Welding Machines Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Machinery & Equipment

1.5.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.4 Automotive

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Plasma Welding Machines Market

1.8.1 Global Plasma Welding Machines Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plasma Welding Machines Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Plasma Welding Machines Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Plasma Welding Machines Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Plasma Welding Machines Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Plasma Welding Machines Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

