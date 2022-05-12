Medical Equipment Cooling System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Equipment Cooling System in global, including the following market information:
- Global Medical Equipment Cooling System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Medical Equipment Cooling System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Medical Equipment Cooling System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Equipment Cooling System market was valued at 207.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 258.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid-based Cooling System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Equipment Cooling System include American Chillers, Cold Shot Chillers, Drake Refrigeration, Filtrine Manufacturing, General Air Products, Glen Dimplex Group, Haskris, Johnson Thermal Systems and KKT Chillers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Equipment Cooling System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Equipment Cooling System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Equipment Cooling System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Liquid-based Cooling System
- Air-based Cooling System
Global Medical Equipment Cooling System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Equipment Cooling System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medical Devices
- Analytical & Laboratory Equipment
Global Medical Equipment Cooling System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Equipment Cooling System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical Equipment Cooling System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Equipment Cooling System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medical Equipment Cooling System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Medical Equipment Cooling System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- American Chillers
- Cold Shot Chillers
- Drake Refrigeration
- Filtrine Manufacturing
- General Air Products
- Glen Dimplex Group
- Haskris
- Johnson Thermal Systems
- KKT Chillers
- Laird Technologies
- Legacy Chiller Systems
- Lytron
- Motivair Corporation
- Parker Hannifin
- Whaley Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Equipment Cooling System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Equipment Cooling System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Equipment Cooling System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Equipment Cooling System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Equipment Cooling System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Equipment Cooling System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Equipment Cooling System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Equipment Cooling System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Equipment Cooling System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Equipment Cooling System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Equipment Cooling System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Equipment Cooling System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Equipment Cooling System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Equipment Cooling System Players in Global Market
