Medical Equipment Cooling System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Equipment Cooling System in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Equipment Cooling System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Equipment Cooling System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Medical Equipment Cooling System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Equipment Cooling System market was valued at 207.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 258.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid-based Cooling System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Equipment Cooling System include American Chillers, Cold Shot Chillers, Drake Refrigeration, Filtrine Manufacturing, General Air Products, Glen Dimplex Group, Haskris, Johnson Thermal Systems and KKT Chillers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Equipment Cooling System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Equipment Cooling System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Equipment Cooling System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid-based Cooling System

Air-based Cooling System

Global Medical Equipment Cooling System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Equipment Cooling System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Devices

Analytical & Laboratory Equipment

Global Medical Equipment Cooling System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Equipment Cooling System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Equipment Cooling System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Equipment Cooling System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Equipment Cooling System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medical Equipment Cooling System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

American Chillers

Cold Shot Chillers

Drake Refrigeration

Filtrine Manufacturing

General Air Products

Glen Dimplex Group

Haskris

Johnson Thermal Systems

KKT Chillers

Laird Technologies

Legacy Chiller Systems

Lytron

Motivair Corporation

Parker Hannifin

Whaley Products

