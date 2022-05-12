Pet Food Nutraceutical Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pet Food Nutraceutical in global, including the following market information:
Global Pet Food Nutraceutical Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pet Food Nutraceutical Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Pet Food Nutraceutical companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pet Food Nutraceutical market was valued at 5418.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6477.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Milk Bio Actives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pet Food Nutraceutical include Kemin, Symrise, BASF, Roquette Freres, Royal DSM, DuPont, Darling International, Archer Daniels Midland and Nestle, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pet Food Nutraceutical manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Pet Food Nutraceutical Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Pet Food Nutraceutical Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Milk Bio Actives
- Omega 3 Fatty Acids
- Probiotics
- Proteins and Peptides
- Dietary Fiber
- Others
Global Pet Food Nutraceutical Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Pet Food Nutraceutical Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Dogs
- Cats
- Bird
- Fish
- Others
Global Pet Food Nutraceutical Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Pet Food Nutraceutical Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pet Food Nutraceutical revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pet Food Nutraceutical revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pet Food Nutraceutical sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Pet Food Nutraceutical sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kemin
- Symrise
- BASF
- Roquette Freres
- Royal DSM
- DuPont
- Darling International
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Nestle
- Scoular
- Omega Protein
- Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health
- Novotech neutraceutical
- Proctor & Gamble
