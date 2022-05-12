Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft in Global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Size 2023-2028, ($ millions)

The global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft market is projected to reach US$ 212.5 million by 2028.

We surveyed the Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Market, by Type, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Segment Percentages, by Type

Vectored Thrust

Multirotor

Lift + Cruise

Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Market, by Application, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Segment Percentages, by Application

Civil

Military

Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Market, By Region and Country, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country

United States

Europe

Asia

China

Rest of World

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

A By Airbus

Aurora Flight Sciences

Lilium

Embraer

Ehang

Volocopter

Workhorse

Pipistrel

Bell Helicopter

Neva Aerospace

Opener

Kitty Hawk

Joby Aviation

Karem Aircraft

Lift Aircraft

