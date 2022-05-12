Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft in Global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Size 2023-2028, ($ millions)
The global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft market is projected to reach US$ 212.5 million by 2028.
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-electric-vertical-takeoff-ling-aircraft-2022-2028-78
We surveyed the Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Market, by Type, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Segment Percentages, by Type
- Vectored Thrust
- Multirotor
- Lift + Cruise
Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Market, by Application, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Segment Percentages, by Application
- Civil
- Military
Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Market, By Region and Country, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country
- United States
- Europe
- Asia
- China
- Rest of World
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- A By Airbus
- Aurora Flight Sciences
- Lilium
- Embraer
- Ehang
- Volocopter
- Workhorse
- Pipistrel
- Bell Helicopter
- Neva Aerospace
- Opener
- Kitty Hawk
- Joby Aviation
- Karem Aircraft
- Lift Aircraft
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports