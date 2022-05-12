Gel Coats Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Gel Coats market was valued at 880.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1349.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/150058/global-gel-coats-market-2022-2028-535

Polyester Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gel Coats include Ineos Enterprise, BUFA GumbH, HK Research Corporation, Polynt-Reichhold, Scott Bader, AOC Aliancys, Allnex, Interplastic and Poliya, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gel Coats manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gel Coats Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Gel Coats Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyester Type

Epoxy Type

Vinyl Ester Type

Other Type

Global Gel Coats Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Gel Coats Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Marine

Wind Energys

Transportation

Construction

Others

Global Gel Coats Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Gel Coats Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Gel Coats revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Gel Coats revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Gel Coats sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Gel Coats sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ineos Enterprise

BUFA GumbH

HK Research Corporation

Polynt-Reichhold

Scott Bader

AOC Aliancys

Allnex

Interplastic

Poliya

Mader

Tomatec

Aromax Technology

Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals

Tianma Group

Changzhou Heyu Chemical

Zhejiang Leader Composite

Turkuaz Polyester

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/150058/global-gel-coats-market-2022-2028-535

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Gel Coats Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Gel Coats Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Gel Coats Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Gel Coats Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Gel Coats Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Gel Coats Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Gel Coats Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Gel Coats Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Gel Coats Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Gel Coats Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Gel Coats Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gel Coats Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Gel Coats Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gel Coats Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gel Coats Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gel Coats Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Gel Coats Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Polyester Type

4.1.3 Epoxy Type

4.1.4 Vinyl Ester Type

4.1.5 Other Type

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/