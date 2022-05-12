Toughened Safety Glass Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Toughened Safety Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flat Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Toughened Safety Glass include Saint-Gobain Glas, Asahi Glass, Allied glasses, Goldplus group, Garibaldi Glass, Jeld-Wen, Float glass India ltd., ASGI India ltd. and Guardian Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Toughened Safety Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Toughened Safety Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Toughened Safety Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flat Glass

Curved Glass

Global Toughened Safety Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Toughened Safety Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Building

Household Uses

Other

Global Toughened Safety Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Toughened Safety Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Toughened Safety Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Toughened Safety Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Toughened Safety Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Toughened Safety Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint-Gobain Glas

Asahi Glass

Allied glasses

Goldplus group

Garibaldi Glass

Jeld-Wen

Float glass India ltd.

ASGI India ltd.

Guardian Industries

Oldcastle Inc.

AJJ Group

Metro Glass

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Toughened Safety Glass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Toughened Safety Glass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Toughened Safety Glass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Toughened Safety Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Toughened Safety Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Toughened Safety Glass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Toughened Safety Glass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Toughened Safety Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Toughened Safety Glass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Toughened Safety Glass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Toughened Safety Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Toughened Safety Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Toughened Safety Glass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Toughened Safety Glass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Toughened Safety Glass Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Toughened Safety Glass Companies

4 Sights by Product

