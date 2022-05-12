Craft Beer Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Craft Beer Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Craft Beer Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Craft Beer Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Craft Beer Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Craft Beer Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mashing Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Craft Beer Equipment include Alfa Laval, GEA Group, Krones Group, Paul Mueller, Praj Industries, Meura SA, Della Toffola, Criveller Group and Kaspar Schulz, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Craft Beer Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Craft Beer Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Craft Beer Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mashing Equipment

Fermentation Equipment

Cooling Equipment

Storage Equipment

Compressors

Others

Global Craft Beer Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Craft Beer Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Microbrewery

Brew Pub

Others

Global Craft Beer Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Craft Beer Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Craft Beer Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Craft Beer Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Craft Beer Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Craft Beer Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alfa Laval

GEA Group

Krones Group

Paul Mueller

Praj Industries

Meura SA

Della Toffola

Criveller Group

Kaspar Schulz

Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment

Hypro Group

Shanghai Hengcheng Beverage Equipment

American Beer Equipment

Czech Brewery System

MDL -Nanjing Maidilong Beer Equipment Technology

Ziemann Holvrieka

METO Equipment

