Exterior Glass Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Exterior Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Reflective Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Exterior Glass include Saint-Gobain Glas, Asahi Glass, Allied glasses, Goldplus group, Garibaldi Glass, Jeld-Wen, Float glass India ltd., ASGI India ltd. and Marvin Windows and Doors, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Exterior Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Exterior Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Exterior Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Reflective Glass
- Insulating Glass
- Safety Glass
Global Exterior Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Exterior Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential Building
- Commercial Building
- Others
Global Exterior Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Exterior Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Exterior Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Exterior Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Exterior Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
- Key companies Exterior Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Saint-Gobain Glas
- Asahi Glass
- Allied glasses
- Goldplus group
- Garibaldi Glass
- Jeld-Wen
- Float glass India ltd.
- ASGI India ltd.
- Marvin Windows and Doors
- TSI-Corporation
- Jockimo
- Dynamic Glass
- Sneath Glass Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Exterior Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Exterior Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Exterior Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Exterior Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Exterior Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Exterior Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Exterior Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Exterior Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Exterior Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Exterior Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Exterior Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Exterior Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Exterior Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Exterior Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Exterior Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Exterior Glass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Exterior Glass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Reflective Glass
