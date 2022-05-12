Microgrid Controller Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Microgrid Controller is a system that enables the establishment of a microgrid by controlling distributed energy resources and loads in a predetermined electrical system to maintain acceptable frequency and voltage.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microgrid Controller in Global, including the following market information:

Global Microgrid Controller Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Microgrid Controller market was valued at 8510.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20160 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Microgrid Controller include Schneider Electric, GE Power, ABB, Siemens, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Eaton, Sustainable Power Systems, Emerson and Honeywell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Microgrid Controller companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Microgrid Controller Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Microgrid Controller Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Microgrid Controller Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Microgrid Controller Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Government

Utilities

Commercial

Industrial

Educational Institutes

Military & Defense

Healthcare

Others

Global Microgrid Controller Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Microgrid Controller Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Microgrid Controller revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Microgrid Controller revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Schneider Electric

GE Power

ABB

Siemens

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Eaton

Sustainable Power Systems

Emerson

Honeywell

S&C Electric

Hatch

