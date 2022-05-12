Technology

Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
1 3 minutes read

The global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

GaN on sapphire Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates include Saint Gobain Ltd, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Soitec Pte ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kyma Technologies, Fujitsu Limited, Aixtron Ltd and EpiGaN NV, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • GaN on sapphire
  • GaN on Si
  • GaN on SiC
  • GaN on GaN
  • Others

 

Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Health Care
  • Automobiles
  • Consumer Electronics
  • General Lighting
  • Military and Defense

 

Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Saint Gobain Ltd
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • Soitec Pte ltd
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
  • Kyma Technologies
  • Fujitsu Limited
  • Aixtron Ltd
  • EpiGaN NV
  • NTT Advanced Technology Corporation
  • NGK Insulators Ltd
  • PAM Xiamen Co., Ltd
  • Unipress Ltd
  • Nanowin technologies Co. Ltd
  • AE Tech. Co. Ltd
  • Six point Materials, Inc
  • Sino Nitride Semiconductors Co. Ltd
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated
  • Cree Incorporated

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
1 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Prebaked Anodes (Prebaked Carbon Anodes) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

March 23, 2022

Helium Compressors Market Highly Dominated by Major Companies, Business Strategy and Forecast Report 2028

February 23, 2022

Global Real Estate Investment Software Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2028

December 16, 2021

Automotive Brake Actuation Systems Market Growth Analysis and Forecast Including Factors, Development, Trends Up To 2027|| Continental AG, Delphi Technologies (BorgWarner Inc.), ZF TRW, MICO, Inc., Valeo

January 5, 2022
Back to top button