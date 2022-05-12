Paneer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Paneer in global, including the following market information:
Global Paneer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Paneer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Paneer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Paneer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Soft Paneer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Paneer include Arla Foods, Bongrain, Devondale Murray Goulburn, Fonterra, Leprino Foods, Friesland Campina, Groupe Lactalis, Almarai and Calabro Cheese Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Paneer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Paneer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Paneer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Soft Paneer
- Semi-soft Paneer
- Medium-hard Paneer
- Hard Paneer
Global Paneer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Paneer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Bakery & Confectionery
- Sweet & Savory Snacks
- Sauces, Dressings, Dips and Condiments
- Ready Meals
- Other
Global Paneer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Paneer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Paneer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Paneer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Paneer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Paneer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Arla Foods
- Bongrain
- Devondale Murray Goulburn
- Fonterra
- Leprino Foods
- Friesland Campina
- Groupe Lactalis
- Almarai
- Calabro Cheese Corporation
- Bega Cheese
- Bletsoe Cheese
- Brunkow Cheese Factory
- Burnett Dairy
- Cady Cheese Factory
- Dupont Cheese
- Emmi
- Hook’S Cheese Company
- Kraft
- Mother Dairy
- Parag Milk Foods
- Saputo
- Sargento Foods
- Beijing Sanyuan
- Yili
- Mengniu Dairy
- Bright Dairy
- Inner Mongolia Licheng
- Knight Dairy
- Shandong Tianjiao Biotech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Paneer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Paneer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Paneer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Paneer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Paneer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Paneer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Paneer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Paneer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Paneer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Paneer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Paneer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paneer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Paneer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paneer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paneer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paneer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Paneer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Soft Paneer
4.1.3 Semi-soft Paneer
4.1.4 Medium-hard Paneer
4.1.5 Hard Paneer
4.2 By Type – Global Paneer Revenue & Forecasts
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Paneer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
(Post-pandemic Era)-Global Paneer Market (Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Profit and Competitors Analysis of Major Market) from 2016-2027
Post-pandemic Era-Global Paneer Market 2015-2026, With Breakdown Data of Capacity, Sales, Production, Export, Import, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Margin
(Post-pandemic Era)-Global Paneer Market (Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Profit and Competitors Analysis of Major Market) from 2016-2027