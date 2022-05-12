Paneer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paneer in global, including the following market information:

Global Paneer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Paneer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Paneer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Paneer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Soft Paneer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Paneer include Arla Foods, Bongrain, Devondale Murray Goulburn, Fonterra, Leprino Foods, Friesland Campina, Groupe Lactalis, Almarai and Calabro Cheese Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Paneer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Paneer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Paneer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Soft Paneer

Semi-soft Paneer

Medium-hard Paneer

Hard Paneer

Global Paneer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Paneer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bakery & Confectionery

Sweet & Savory Snacks

Sauces, Dressings, Dips and Condiments

Ready Meals

Other

Global Paneer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Paneer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Paneer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Paneer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Paneer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Paneer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arla Foods

Bongrain

Devondale Murray Goulburn

Fonterra

Leprino Foods

Friesland Campina

Groupe Lactalis

Almarai

Calabro Cheese Corporation

Bega Cheese

Bletsoe Cheese

Brunkow Cheese Factory

Burnett Dairy

Cady Cheese Factory

Dupont Cheese

Emmi

Hook’S Cheese Company

Kraft

Mother Dairy

Parag Milk Foods

Saputo

Sargento Foods

Beijing Sanyuan

Yili

Mengniu Dairy

Bright Dairy

Inner Mongolia Licheng

Knight Dairy

Shandong Tianjiao Biotech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Paneer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Paneer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Paneer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Paneer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Paneer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Paneer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Paneer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Paneer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Paneer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Paneer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Paneer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paneer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Paneer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paneer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paneer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paneer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Paneer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Soft Paneer

4.1.3 Semi-soft Paneer

4.1.4 Medium-hard Paneer

4.1.5 Hard Paneer

4.2 By Type – Global Paneer Revenue & Forecasts

