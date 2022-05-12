Technology

PLA Filament for 3D Printing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PLA filaments are made with polymerized lactic acid, which is extracted from corn, sugarcane or other sugar-containing crops, and is regarded as the most environmentally friendly 3D printing material. Unwanted PLA printed objects can be simply discarded in the soil where it will naturally decompose.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of PLA Filament for 3D Printing in global, including the following market information:

 

 

  • Global PLA Filament for 3D Printing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global PLA Filament for 3D Printing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
  • Global top five PLA Filament for 3D Printing companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global PLA Filament for 3D Printing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1.75mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of PLA Filament for 3D Printing include Stratasys, 3D Systems, BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, Clariant, Meltink 3D, Advanc3D Materials, SIMONA AG and MG Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PLA Filament for 3D Printing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global PLA Filament for 3D Printing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PLA Filament for 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • 1.75mm
  • 3mm

Global PLA Filament for 3D Printing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PLA Filament for 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Automotive
  • Medical & Dental
  • Electronics
  • Others

Global PLA Filament for 3D Printing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PLA Filament for 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies PLA Filament for 3D Printing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies PLA Filament for 3D Printing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies PLA Filament for 3D Printing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies PLA Filament for 3D Printing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Stratasys
  • 3D Systems
  • BASF
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • Clariant
  • Meltink 3D
  • Advanc3D Materials
  • SIMONA AG
  • MG Chemicals
  • HATCHBOX
  • ColorFabb
  • Shenzhen Esun
  • 3D-Fuel
  • Graphene 3D Lab
  • Taulman 3D
  • ProtoPlant
  • IC3D
  • Polymaker
  • Push Plastic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PLA Filament for 3D Printing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PLA Filament for 3D Printing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PLA Filament for 3D Printing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PLA Filament for 3D Printing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PLA Filament for 3D Printing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PLA Filament for 3D Printing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PLA Filament for 3D Printing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PLA Filament for 3D Printing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PLA Filament for 3D Printing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PLA Filament for 3D Printing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PLA Filament for 3D Printing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PLA Filament for 3D Printing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PLA Filament for 3D Printing Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PLA Filament for 3D Printing Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PLA Filament for 3D Printing Companies

