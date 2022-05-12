Dental Cameras Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Cameras in global, including the following market information:

Global Dental Cameras Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dental Cameras Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Dental Cameras companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dental Cameras market was valued at 2025.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3259.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dental Intraoral Cameras Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dental Cameras include Shofu Dental Corporation, Acteon, PhotoMed, Dapha Dental Technology, Royal Dental, TPC Advanced Technology, Sirona, Carestream Dental and Durr Dental, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dental Cameras manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dental Cameras Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Cameras Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dental Intraoral Cameras

Extraoral Cameras

Dental Digital Cameras

Global Dental Cameras Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Cameras Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Dental Clinic

Global Dental Cameras Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Cameras Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dental Cameras revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dental Cameras revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dental Cameras sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Dental Cameras sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shofu Dental Corporation

Acteon

PhotoMed

Dapha Dental Technology

Royal Dental

TPC Advanced Technology

Sirona

Carestream Dental

Durr Dental

Gendex

Polaroid

Flight Dental Systems

Imagin Systems Corporation

Rolence Enterprise Inc.

SOREDEX

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dental Cameras Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dental Cameras Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dental Cameras Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dental Cameras Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dental Cameras Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dental Cameras Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dental Cameras Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dental Cameras Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dental Cameras Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dental Cameras Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dental Cameras Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental Cameras Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dental Cameras Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Cameras Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dental Cameras Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Cameras Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dental Cameras Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

