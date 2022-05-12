Folder Gluer Machine Market Research Report 2022

The global Folder Gluer Machine market was valued at 322.5 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.37% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The application of the folder gluer machine is the final process of the packing box in the packaging and printing industry. The process involves folding and sticking printed, die-forming cardboard. Folder Gluer Machine instead of manual gluing, reducing labor costs and improving efficiency.On the basis of region, Europe is the largest market segment of Folder Gluer Machine, with a consumption market share nearly 28.92% in 2016, followed by China, which has great market potential in the future. Folder Gluer Machine used in industry including Health Care, Food & Beverage, Electronics, Consumer Goods, etc. Report data showed that 28.62% of the Folder Gluer Machine market demand in Food & Beverage in 2016. Currently, there are still hand-glued boxes on the market, especially in developing countries, such as China, Southeast Asia, India, etc. What is more, these regions consume large amounts of packaging box each year. Therefore, we predict that these regions will have huge market potential in the future. The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product`s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly and positive attitude of the government, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

By Market Verdors:

BOBST

Duran Machinery

VEGA

Gaoke Machinery Co., Ltd

Yancheng Hongjing Machinery

BW Papersystems

Wenzhou GaoTian Packaging Machinery Co.,Ltd

Gietz AG

Masterwork Machinery

Shanghai Eternal Machinery

Sipack

Lamina System AB

Wenzhou Youtian Packing Machinery

YAWA

Wenzhou Zhantian Packing Machinery

Wenzhou Hetian Machinery

Brandtjen & Kluge, Inc

By Types:

Straight Line

Crash-lock Bottom

Multi-Corner Boxes

By Applications:

Health Care

Food & Beverage

Electronics

Consumer Goods

